Marcus Dove: Wanted High-Violent Offender convicted of assaulting corrections officer in custody

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

A High-Violent Offender convicted of attacking a corrections officer while in custody is wanted in the Tri-Cities.

Marcus Dove is breaking probation on that crime in Benton County, along with felony convictions for meth possession and identity thefts.

Department of Corrections officers say Dove’s rap sheet that has more than 50 convictions on it and started when he was just 12 years old, includes:

Several custodial assaults

Assault with Domestic Violence

Robbery 2 nd Degree

Degree Several Possession of a Controlled Substances

Indecent Exposure

Residential Burglary

Auto theft

He’s 38 years old, 6’2” and weighs 230 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS.