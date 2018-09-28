× King County sheriff’s office releases stunning video of 35-mile police chase

SEATTLE — Sheriff’s deputies and state patrol troopers chased a stolen Lexus for nearly 40 miles Friday afternoon before the SUV was stopped using spike strips.

Police attempted to pull over a stolen Lexus around 7:30 p.m. in Seattle, police officers said. The Lexus took off – nearly hitting an officer – and police chased the vehicle northbound on I-5.

Assisted WSP on a pursuit of a stolen car equipped with @LoJackCorp . Pursuit went from Seattle to Arlington. Video out shortly — KCSOAirsupport (@KCSOAirsupport) September 29, 2018

The pursuit ended in the Arlington area on the Stillaguamish Bridge. Police used spike strips to stop the SUV.

No other details of the pursuit were immediately released.

Video of the chase was posted by the King County Sheriff’s Office.