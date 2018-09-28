King County sheriff’s office releases stunning video of 35-mile police chase
SEATTLE — Sheriff’s deputies and state patrol troopers chased a stolen Lexus for nearly 40 miles Friday afternoon before the SUV was stopped using spike strips.
Police attempted to pull over a stolen Lexus around 7:30 p.m. in Seattle, police officers said. The Lexus took off – nearly hitting an officer – and police chased the vehicle northbound on I-5.
The pursuit ended in the Arlington area on the Stillaguamish Bridge. Police used spike strips to stop the SUV.
No other details of the pursuit were immediately released.
Video of the chase was posted by the King County Sheriff’s Office.