2 shot outside Tacoma, and deputies believe it was a pre-arranged gang fight

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. – Two people were shot outside Tacoma on Thursday evening in what deputies believe was a pre-arranged fight between rival gangs.

Pierce County sheriff’s Det. Ed Troyer said one person was shot in the hip and the other in the leg at Dawson Playfield in Midland.

In both cases, the injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m.

Troyer said witnesses gave descriptions of two vehicles that were involved. Deputies found one of the cars nearby, and two of the four people inside had gunshot wounds.

The other car hasn’t been found yet.

The investigation is ongoing.