Twitter asks for input on proposed rule

Twitter is asking users to weigh in on a proposed new rule about what you can post on the site.

Twitter says it is trying to ban dehumanizing speech, saying that some hurtful content is still making its way past Twitter’s existing filters.

“Dehumanization can occur when others are denied of human qualities (animalistic dehumanization) or when others are denied of human nature (mechanistic dehumanization),” according to a blog post. “Language that makes someone less than human can have repercussions off the service, including normalizing serious violence.”

Twitter is asking for input on the policy before it moves forward. You can take Twitter’s survey and leave your thoughts by clicking here.