Seahawks getting new president, as Peter McLoughlin leaves team and Chuck Arnold steps in

RENTON, Wash. – Seattle Seahawks president Peter McLoughlin is leaving the organization, the team told Q13 News on Monday.

Tacoma native Chuck Arnold will take over as the new president. Arnold has been with the franchise for 25 years, and had been serving as Chief Operating Officer.

“I have tremendous appreciation for this franchise and city, and I can’t wait to lead an organization that continues to make our community and the 12s proud,” Arnold said in a statement. “I am honored to assume this responsibility and thankful to Paul Allen for the opportunity.”

McLoughlin will also leave his role as CEO of Vulcan Sports and Entertainment, a job that will now be filled by Portland Trail Blazers president Chris McGowan instead. McGowan will keep his job with the Trail Blazers, and Arnold will report to McGowan.

McLoughlin was hired to lead the Seahawks in 2010. Before he came to Seattle, he served as CEO of the NHL’s St. Louis Blues from 2006-2010. McLoughlin presided over the most successful run in Seahawks history, joining the team eight months after Pete Carroll and overseeing two Super Bowl appearances and the franchise’s first championship.

“I am grateful to Peter for his contributions over the past eight seasons,” Allen said in a statement. “We have strengthened our organization and achieved success under his leadership. We wish Peter the best as he moves forward.”

Arnold is a Washington State University graduate who joined the Seahawks as an intern in the public-relations department, then hired on full time as an account executive for the ticket-sales office. He moved up through the ranks as director of ticket operations, director of ticket sales and service and eventually vice president of sales and marketing.