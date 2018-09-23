× Wind topples tree limb and concrete light post killing 1 and injuring 2 in the Tri-Cities

RICHLAND, Wash. — High winds toppled a tree limb and a concrete light post at two festivals in the Tri-Cities, killing one woman and sending two other people to a hospital.

The Tri-City Herald reports that sustained winds of 18 mph and gusts of up to 25 mph knocked down a tree limb at Ye Merrie Greenwood Renaissance Faire on Saturday afternoon, killing a woman.

At a different event — the Christ the King Sausage Fest — the wind snapped a line anchoring a parachute, essentially turning the parachute into a sail that subsequently cracked a concrete light post in the center of the festival. The post struck a man and a girl, sending them to a hospital.

The festival’s Facebook page said organizers had heard the injuries are not severe.

The Sausage Fest is the third largest annual event in the Tri-Cities, drawing thousands of people each year. Officials said they are working to clean up the post and continue the event.