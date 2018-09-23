Prosecutor candidate Daron Morris suspends campaign for health reasons
SEATTLE — A longtime Washington public defender has suspended his campaign for King County prosecutor citing health reasons.
Daron Morris was running against incumbent Dan Satterberg to become King County’s prosecutor.
Morris said in a Friday social media post to family and friends that he was suspending his campaign immediately.
He did not specify what the medical reasons are.
While Morris is expected to make a full recovery, he says the present circumstance prevents him from continuing with his campaign.
Morris said in a Twitter post that he truly thought he had a chance to win against Satterber, who has been elected prosecutor for three terms.
To my supporters and to the public:
I regret to announce that I am suspending my campaign effective immediately due to medical reasons. While I expect to make a full recovery, the present circumstances prevent me from continuing my campaign. Beyond that information, I ask for privacy for myself and my family.
My deepest thanks to everyone who stepped up to support this campaign, I am humbled by the passion I saw in people who were willing to sacrifice so much for reform. I truly believe we had a chance to win, and I am sorry that we are not able to continue on our path. I’d particularly like to thank my campaign staff for their dedication, creativity, professionalism and solidarity. Though I am saddened we cannot continue our journey together, I am proud of what this campaign stood for and what it accomplished. We enhanced the public conversation about the inequities that pervade our justice system. We laid out specific policies for local reform. We heightened awareness about the central role our Prosecutor’s Office must play in effectuating change. I hope that the work we have done these last few months, even though left interrupted, will provide some additional voice to individuals and communities who are struggling and striving for justice and fairness.
In gratitude,
Daron Morris