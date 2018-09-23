× Man shot, killed by police outside Oak Harbor Walmart

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — An investigation is underway after deputies shot and killed a man in Oak Harbor Sunday evening.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman said the suspect allegedly tried to steal a car from the Safeway parking lot on Erie Street at about 6:30 p.m.

He then walked to a nearby Walmart where he tried to seal a gun, but only got away with ammunition.

Officers and deputies met the suspect in the Walmart parking lot.

Trooper Axtman said the suspect failed to comply with their demands and shots were fired.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.