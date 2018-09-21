‘She did so much for everyone’: Services held for Gabby, the mom killed by stray bullet in Burien

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH KING COUNTY, Wash. -- It was a day of remembrance for the family of 51-year-old Gabriela Reyes-Dominguez, who was shot and killed Wednesday while sitting at her desk at work. She was an innocent victim of a gang-related shooting in Burien.

Gabriela’s family and friends say she was a pillar in their community, a family matriarch and, on Friday, they just want to honor the woman who was taken from them much to soon.

“She did so much for everyone. Always willing to help, always with a smile,” said Gabriela’s friend Angelinne Hernandez.

Those who knew her called her Gabby. Angelinne met Gabby nearly 20 years ago and says she had a huge impact on everybody around her.

“Her sons were the world to her. Her husband, everybody around her, her mom. It’s a big loss. We lost more than what we gained having those guys arrested.”

Two 17-year-old youths with gang ties were arrested for the drive-by shooting outside the chiropractic clinic where Gabby worked. Police said the teens were targeting a man and his teenage son who were walking on the sidewalk. Instead, a stray bullet crashed through the clinic window and struck Gabby in the chest, killing her.

Hernandez says Gabby was a big part of the reason people kept going back to the chiropractor’s office where she worked.

Some even described her as a community activist who encouraged people to stay connected and help one another.

“She was talking about access, that language shouldn’t limit people’s access and rights. So, she was an activist at her heart," Burien Mayor Jimmy Matta said.

After another tragic loss due to gang violence, Matta said, parents need to stay involved with their children and not be afraid to report unlawful activity.

“We’re not going to get out of this overnight. But what I can tell you is, if you see something, just call the police,” Matta said.

Matta said he’s also working with the city of Seattle and King County to get more resources that’ll help keep young people away from gangs.

Gabby's family and friends say she'll never be forgotten and they want to see an end to the gang violence in their community.