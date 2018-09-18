Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett helped Q13 News Meteorologist M.J. McDermott with the forecast on Tuesday, Sept. 18.
WATCH: Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett helps M.J. with your Seattle forecast
-
Seahawks sign Tyler Lockett to reported 3-year, $38 million extension
-
Western Washington’s heat wave is OVER! But excessive heat remains east of Cascades
-
Tyler Lockett says he’s back to full speed, ‘feeling a lot better than I did last year’
-
Pick My Pet: Submit your pet photo and M.J. may show it on TV!
-
Butterfly boom! Why Washington state is seeing more swallowtails this summer
-
-
Blown opportunities cost Seahawks in loss to Broncos
-
‘We ain’t used to this’: Suddenly reeling Seahawks drop to 0-2 after 24-17 loss to Bears
-
Seahawks likely to be without Doug Baldwin at Chicago
-
Seahawks get Daniels from Colts in exchange for Johnson
-
Jaron Brown still adjusting to move from Cardinals to Seahawks: ‘It’s a little weird’
-
-
Will clouds obscure your view of the Perseid meteor shower?
-
Carroll: Seahawks still waiting for update on Doug Baldwin’s knee
-
Make-A-Wish kids get the ultimate Seahawks Experience