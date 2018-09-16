Funnel cloud spotted in Ballard Sunday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A funnel cloud formed over Ballard today, and a shopper in the Fred Meyer parking lot was able to get it on video.

Capitol Hill Matt said he spotted the funnel cloud about 12:30 p.m. Sunday as storms moved across the area.

The National Weather Service retweeted Matt's video and noted the funnel cloud.

Sunday's weather has been a mixed bag of sunshine, heavy rain, light rain and much in between.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be much drier, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-60s.