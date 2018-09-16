Funnel cloud spotted in Ballard Sunday afternoon

SEATTLE -- A funnel cloud formed over Ballard today, and a shopper in the Fred Meyer parking lot was able to get it on video.
Capitol Hill Matt said he spotted the funnel cloud about 12:30 p.m. Sunday as storms moved across the area.
The National Weather Service retweeted Matt's video and noted the funnel cloud.
Sunday's weather has been a mixed bag of sunshine, heavy rain, light rain and much in between.
Monday and Tuesday are expected to be much drier, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-60s.