Tentative contract agreement reached in week-long Tacoma teachers strike

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Public Schools and the Tacoma Education Association announced Thursday night that they have reached a tentative contract agreement.

Teachers went on strike last Thursday — which was supposed to be the first day of school — to try to get larger pay raises than the district initially offered.

The school district said classes are now scheduled to begin Monday, pending a positive ratification vote by the striking teachers.

The Tacoma Education Association said it will be holding a membership meeting at 11 a.m. Friday, presumably for the teachers to vote on the tentative contract.

We did it!!! TA! GM at Mt. Tahoma at 11 am. Please share #WeTeachTacoma — Tacoma Ed Assoc TEA (@WeTeachTacoma) September 14, 2018

No details about the tentative contract agreement have been released.

On Wednesday, the school district released a new offer to teachers, saying it contained over a 12% pay raise.

“If you remember, we started at 3.1 percent as our offer. We’re up to 12.45 percent,” said Dan Voelpel, spokesman for Tacoma Public Schools.

But Angel Morton, president of the Tacoma Education Association, said that number is misleading.

“The district says it’s 12 percent plus that’s not true. They’re taking money we’ve already made and rolling it into our base salary and calling it a raise,” Morton said.

Morton said the district was taking money that was associated with optional teacher work days, and instead rolling it into the base salary.

She says the union got the district’s proposal on Tuesday and presented a counter-offer around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Morton said Wednesday that the district risked burning bridges with its teachers.

“The teachers are feeling very disrespected by the district,” she said then.