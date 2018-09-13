× Nearly 60 pounds of drugs, 29 guns seized in Pierce County this summer

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s department shared a photo of nearly 60 pounds of drugs and 29 guns they say their narcotics unit recovered this summer.

“That’s a lot of dope and guns being kept off our streets!” the sheriff’s department said in a tweet Wednesday.

From June 1 to September 1, 2018, the Pierce County Sheriff’s narcotics unit served numerous warrants that resulted in the recovery of over 32 lbs of meth, 23 lbs of heroin, 4.5 lbs of cocaine and 4,000 oxycontin pills, the sheriff’s department said.

They also recovered 29 firearms seized from drug dealers.