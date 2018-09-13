Cliff Avril talks community work, life after the NFL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - From building schools in Haiti to hosting a radio show to sponsoring football camps and health fairs for youth, former Seahawk defensive end Cliff Avril is keeping busy post-NFL.

Avril, host of the “Cliff and Puck” show on KJR-AM, visited Q13 News Thursday morning for an update on his nonprofit work and upcoming charity events.

His foundation, the Cliff Avril Family Foundation, has been around for about six years, he said. The nonprofit provides a variety of services, including building homes for needy families, building a school in Haiti, and working with other groups to raise more than $150,000 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

"It's all about giving back," he said. "I'm a firm believer in having a platform and giving back to those that are going through different things."

Avril is gearing up for his signature charity event, Dining to Make a Difference, in which current and former Seahawks serve as waiters for the fundraising dinner.

There's also an upcoming health fair to show kids and adults alike that it's fun to exercise and eat healthy foods. There will be doctors there to perform various health screenings as well. The free health fair is Saturday, Sept. 22, at Fred Meyer on Renton Center Way in Renton.