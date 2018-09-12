Seattle Storm’s championship parade to begin at 1 p.m. Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Storm announced Wednesday night that the team's championship parade and rally will be held in Seattle starting at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The parade will end at KeyArena.

The team will then make its way into KeyArena for a rally, hosted by Seattle play-by-play talent Dick Fain and color analyst Elise Woodward. The rally is open to the public, and fans are asked to enter through the West Doors, located on the West Plaza of KeyArena.

Full parade and rally details will be made available in the coming days, the Storm said.

