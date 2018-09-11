43-year-old Cle Elum woman arrested for allegedly having sex with 14-year-old boy

CLE ELUM, Wash. — A 43-year-old Cle Elum woman has been arrested for sexual assault after a 14-year-old boy told a sheriff’s deputy who came upon the two in a disabled car that they were in a sexual relationship, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

On Saturday morning, a deputy responded to a report of a boy and a woman in a passenger car in the area of Game Bird Loop, off of Game Farm Road, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy said there was a 14-year-old boy from Ellensburg and a 43-year-old woman from Cle Elum there, and that both stated they had been parked in the area talking and when they tried to leave, her car wouldn’t start.

While giving the boy a ride home, the deputy became concerned “with his demeanor and some of his comments” and the boy told him that he and the woman were having a sexual relationship, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives initiated an investigation, which led to the arrest of the woman for six counts of third-degree rape of a child. She was booked into the Kittitas County Jail and is awaiting her first court appearance, the sheriff’s office said.

Q13 News typically does not identify suspects until they are formally charged with a crime.