Rain returns to Puget Sound after dry, hot summer

Seattle has recorded 1.09 inches of rain in the last 136 days SEATTLE — It’s raining in Western Washington, and yes, that’s news!

Q13 Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said, “it is kind of a big deal to now have rain in the forecast this week.”

He added he has “passing showers each day.”

Kelley said Seattle has recorded only 1.09 inches of rain over the last 136 days.

This week’s rain, won’t boost that number too much. Kelley said he expects by the end of the week we’ll add about ½ an inch to that total, despite having passing showers every day.

“Showers roll through tonight (Sunday), Monday morning, Tuesday afternoon, Wednesday morning and passing showers Thursday and Friday,” Kelley said.

The rain does come with slightly cooler air and some isolated thunderstorms.

Kelley said on Facebook Live Sunday, that Tuesday is our best chance to see those thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be in the mid-60s this week and that is the coolest we have felt since early June. Not cold but cool.

Another positive news about rain, it will keep our air quality good for the first time in a few months.

But this week won’t be a washout. Kelley reminds everyone, “there will be some sunny periods” so go enjoy them!

The Equinox is on the 22nd this year.