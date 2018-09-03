Two killed, including a child, 3 critically injured in motorhome crash on I-90 near Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — An adult and a child were killed, and three other people were critically injured in a motorhome crash on Interstate 90 near Ellensburg Monday afternoon, The Washington State Patrol said.

The three injured — which includes an adult and two children — were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, the State Patrol said.

A total of three adults and six children were involved in the motorhome crash.

The crash involved a single motorhome that was pulling a trailer, the State Patrol tweeted.

From the photos tweeted by the State Patrol, it appeared the motorhome had crashed down into a ditch near a I-90 overpass.

No other details were immediately released.