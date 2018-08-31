Bridging the Divide: Political attacks

Bridging the Divide is a weekly series that brings opposing sides of a controversial topic together, face-to-face. Each week, Brandi Kruse hosts the two sides for a positive dialogue on issues ranging from gun control to policing, to politics.

This week: Political attack ads

As the Midterm election nears, you’ll be seeing more and more campaign ads. Some will come right up to the line of what is civil and acceptable. But so far, both sides agree that at least one of those ads crossed that line. Although the Washington State Republican Party didn’t create the ad, Chairman Caleb Heimlich made good on a pledge to apologize to the woman who was targeted.