Meet Hailey! #WhyNotMePets

Hailey will keep you busy with her active lifestyle.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Hailey get adopted.

She’s 3-years-old. You can meet Hailey at the Everett Animal Shelter. She’s been there more than a month.

Staff said she’s easily trainable.

“You can do training classes which are great because it also helps you bond with her,” said Amy Ferguson who is the Executive Director of Pawsitive Alliance. “On top of that, it would probably help her energy level to be trained up and to learn some of those tips and techniques to help keep her mind and active as well as her body. ”

Hailey is a healthy dog too.

She loves being outdoors. Ferguson said Hailey would make a great hiking or running buddy.

"She is so active and wants to play and wants to hike and do all those fun things," said Ferguson. "She'll need to have a dog that's okay with that. Probably a dog that's a little bit more on the calm side to balance out that personality."

Hailey would do best in a home with kids who are 12 years or older. Also, no cats.

Shelter staff said adopting a dog that is not a puppy does have its benefits.

"You get a dog that's three. She's already been potty trained, she's well beyond any sort of teething and she's already come enough into her personality that we know what kind of dog she is here at the shelter, so it's easy to place her that way as well," said Ferguson.

If you do have another dog at home, you should bring them along, so they can meet Hailey as part of the adoption process.

"If you're interested in adopting Hailey, you can find out more about her on the Everett Animal Services website.

You can also fill out a dog adoption application on the website as well.