King County deputies looking for stolen trailer

WOODINVILLE, Wash. -- King County authorities are looking for whoever stole a trailer from a Woodinville business in the middle of the day.

This happened at Pure Clean Carpet Cleaning.

Surveillance video shows the two suspects drive up and stop in the parking lot side by side. The black Ford Explorer Sport Trac then heads over to a trailer parked in a corner, hitch it up and take off.

Detectives hope you can help track down the trailer. They say the SUV may be easy to spot -- it's lifted, has tinted windows and has a short bed in the back.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who can help identify the suspects. You can remain anonymous. Just use the P3 Tips on the app or call the hot line at 800-222-TIPS.