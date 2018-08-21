Check air quality in your neighborhood

In-N-Out Burger plans to open less than an hour from Washington

Posted 11:17 AM, August 21, 2018, by , Updated at 11:20AM, August 21, 2018

In-N-Out Burger. Photo: Bhavisha Patel, Q13 News.

SEATTLE – In-N-Out Burger is creeping ever closer to Western Washington.

The Oregonian reported that a representative for the California-based chain told the Keizer, Ore., city council on Monday that In-N-Out plans to open a restaurant there in the near future.

So, how far is Keizer?

It’s only 50 miles from the Oregon-Washington border. In good traffic it’s:

  • About an hour from Vancouver
  • 2:20 from Olympia
  • 3 hours from Tacoma
  • 3:30 from Seattle.

The rep told the city council that the deal hasn’t been finalized yet, but it’s close. There are already In-N-Out locations in Grants Pass and Medford.