In-N-Out Burger plans to open less than an hour from Washington

SEATTLE – In-N-Out Burger is creeping ever closer to Western Washington.

The Oregonian reported that a representative for the California-based chain told the Keizer, Ore., city council on Monday that In-N-Out plans to open a restaurant there in the near future.

So, how far is Keizer?

It’s only 50 miles from the Oregon-Washington border. In good traffic it’s:

About an hour from Vancouver

2:20 from Olympia

3 hours from Tacoma

3:30 from Seattle.

The rep told the city council that the deal hasn’t been finalized yet, but it’s close. There are already In-N-Out locations in Grants Pass and Medford.