Did Sebastian Janikowski just win the Seahawks’ kicking competition?

RENTON, Wash. – The Seattle Seahawks appear to have settled on a kicker and punter Monday.

Hours after punter Jon Ryan tweeted a goodbye to Seahawks fans, the team announced it had cut both him and kicker Jason Myers.

Those decisions leave fifth-round draft pick Michael Dickson as the only punter on the roster, and Sebastian Janikowski as the only kicker.

Janikowski hasn’t been particularly active in the preseason. He made the only field goal he attempted, a 25-yarder against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. He was also 2-for-2 on extra points against the Indianapolis Colts in the first preseason game.

Myers spent most of three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but was cut last October after missing three field goals against the Rams. He made both field goals he attempted in the preseason: A 43-yarder against the Colts and a 33-yarder against the Chargers. He didn’t attempt any extra points.