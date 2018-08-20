AAA tips on what to do to protect your vehicle from wildfire smoke and ash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- AAA has provided these 10 things that you can do to protect your vehicle from wildfire smoke and ash:

Wash your car daily with a pH balanced car wash soap. If you can’t wash your vehicle, gently wipe the vehicle off with a soft car duster. Whenever possible, garage the vehicle. Use a car cover if you have one. Install new wipers and wet your windshield before using the wiper fluid to avoid scratching your windshield. Keep the sunroof and windows closed. Run the air conditioner on re-circulate until the outside air quality significantly improves. Thoroughly vacuum vehicle floor mats and cloth surfaces.

After the smoke and ash have cleared: