AAA tips on what to do to protect your vehicle from wildfire smoke and ash

SEATTLE -- AAA has provided these 10 things that you can do to protect your vehicle from wildfire smoke and ash:
- Wash your car daily with a pH balanced car wash soap.
- If you can’t wash your vehicle, gently wipe the vehicle off with a soft car duster.
- Whenever possible, garage the vehicle.
- Use a car cover if you have one.
- Install new wipers and wet your windshield before using the wiper fluid to avoid scratching your windshield.
- Keep the sunroof and windows closed.
- Run the air conditioner on re-circulate until the outside air quality significantly improves.
- Thoroughly vacuum vehicle floor mats and cloth surfaces.
After the smoke and ash have cleared:
- Inspect and replace, as necessary, the engine and passenger compartment air filters.
- Wax your vehicle after it's been washed and has cooled.