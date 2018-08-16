Driver killed in single-car crash just before merging onto I-5 in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — A driver was killed Thursday afternoon in a single-car crash just before merging on Interstate 5 in Tukwila.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, the crash happened before 2:00 p.m. on the ramp from SR 599 to southbound I-5.

Johnson said nobody else was in the car and no other vehicles were involved. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

The ramp was expected to remain blocked for several hours during the investigation.

Johnson said to expect congestion on southbound I-5 near SR 599 while emergency vehicles remain at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.