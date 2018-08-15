× Family says 16-year-old boy playing with gun shot and killed his cousin

BURIEN, Wash – Family members tell Q13 News the 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed Tuesday night in Burien is a relative. The victim’s 16-year-old cousin is under arrest and could be charged in his death.

It’s yet another incident involving young people and firearms in Burien in recent weeks.

King County Sheriff’s deputies say the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say the boys were playing with a gun when it went off killing a 14-year-old boy.

The mother of the surviving child agreed to be interviewed by Q13 News she agreed if she was not identified by name, and she had an opportunity to share a warning with other parents.

“People need to know that guns kill people,” she said.

The broken hearted mother recalls what happened late Tuesday night inside the garage at her home in Burien.

“It’s tragedy, it’s tragedy all the way around,” she said. “We love that boy he spent the whole summer with us and now he’s gone.”

The mother’s 16-year-old son could face a manslaughter charge even if the shooting was an accident.

“He’s just a baby,” she said. “He doesn’t even have a driver license yet.”

The 14-year-old victim in this case is related to the shooter, they were cousins according to family members. He died at Harborview Medical Center Tuesday night.

“They were very best friends,” she said. “They were brothers, they called each other bro all summer long.”

“I can think of at least four instances off the top of my head in the last few months where this has occurred,” said Sgt. Ryan Abbott with the King County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s really important people understand guns aren’t toys.”

Less than two weeks ago three young men told police they were all shot in their legs during a drive by shooting – but what really happened, say investigators, is they were playing with a firearm.

In this latest incident in Burien police don’t yet know where the boys got the gun. Family members told Q13 News they don’t own firearms.

Now their message to other parents is make sure you know what your kids are up to – and make sure they don’t have access to weapons.

“Just love your kids and know that your whole lives can change in a heartbeat,” she said. “Never would have dreamed that this would be happening to us.”

The 16-year-old boy involved in Tuesday’s shooting is expected to make his first court appearance Thursday.