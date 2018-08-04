× Meet Aviva! #WhyNotMePets

Aviva is looking for a new beginning in Washington State.

She came from a shelter in California and is ready to find her forever home.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Aviva get adopted.

She’s 3-years-old.

You can meet Aviva at the Emerald City Pet Rescue in Seattle.

” Aviva is extremely friendly,” said Oli Veliz who is a kennel lead at the shelter. “She’s easy going. She loves all people all the time. She wants just constant cuddles and snuggles.”

Aviva wouldn’t mind living in an apartment, condo or a house.

“Just a home where someone isn’t gone too long,” said Veliz. “She definitely thrives on human company. Just a home where you are okay with having zero privacy because she just wants to be with you all the time, see what you’re doing, follow you around.”

Also, Aviva would do best with kids that are over 10-years-old.

She's been at the shelter for about four and a half months.

"She does have just one functional eye," said Veliz. "The other eye is what the vets call a minuscule eye. I think it's congenital. She was born with it that way. It does kind of get a little goopy so she needs it be wiped daily."

Shelter staff think Aviva is having a hard time getting adopted because of her tough appearance.

"She's got cropped ears and just the one eye and she's got like a snaggly under bite so I think people might be a little intimidated," said Veliz. "That's just the outside. On the inside, she's just a soft, cuddly marshmallow."

If you are interested in adopting Aviva, you can call the Emerald City Pet Rescue at 206-557-4661.

The shelter is also looking for a foster home for her. There's a foster application on the shelter's website if you would like to apply.