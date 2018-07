Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALLA WALLA, Wash. -- A man from Walla Walla has once again grown a world record tomato. Dan Sutherland's giant tomato tipped scales at 9.43 pounds on Saturday.

Officials with the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth verified his achievement at a Super 1 Foods grocery.

This whopper beats out Sutherland's old record by almost a full pound.

Sutherland was the official world record holder for heaviest tomato set back in 2016. His tomato then was 8.61 pounds.

