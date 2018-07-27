Guy Ralph: Wanted sex offender convicted of several felonies, violent robbery

WANTED IN CLALLAM COUNTY —

Wanted sex offender, Guy Ralph, is running under the radar in Clallam County — failing to register as a sex offender after being convicted of sexually abusing an 18 year old girl in Oregon in 1998.

Since then, he’s racked-up a slew of felony convictions, including a violent robbery where he stole a man’s truck after punching him in the face and knocking him out cold.

He’s also been busted for witness tampering and drugs.

Guy Ralph is 40 years old, 6’3”, weighs 230 pounds and could be hiding in the Port Angeles area.

If you now where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App to submit the information anonymously to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).