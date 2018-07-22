You could see the northern lights Monday night

SEATTLE — Look to the skies Monday night! A hole in the sun’s atmosphere has prompted NOAA forecasters to predict a minor geomagnetic storm.

NOAA forecasters say there is a 65% chance of a G1-class geomagnetic storm overnight Monday with the Planetary K-index reaching 5. That means the Aurora Borealis is commonly visible at high latitudes which border Canada, including Washington, northern Michigan and Maine.

According to Spaceweather.com, a high-speed stream of solar wind is expected to hit Earth’s magnetic field Monday at 11 p.m., Universal Time and last until Tuesday at noon. For us in the Pacific Time Zone, that translates to 4 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Last year at about this time, Skywatchers were treated to the Aurora Borealis phenomenon. We received photos from Anacortes in Skagit County and Darrington in Snohomish County. View the photos in the gallery below: