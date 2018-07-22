× No injuries reported in freight train derailment in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Wash. — Five train cars ended up on their side after a cargo train derailed Sunday evening near Burlington.

BNSF Railway Company said the train was previously carrying lumber and woodchips, but at the time of the derailment, the cars were empty.

There were no spills or a hazmat response.

BNSF Railway said no one was injured.

The train was traveling at a slow rate of speed when seven cars left the tracks at about 6:45 p.m.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

The derailment happened on a branch lined not a mainline, so Amtrak passenger service is not affected.

Burlington WA train Derailment pic.twitter.com/R0Aai369kc — Breaking Skagit (@BreakingSkagit) July 23, 2018