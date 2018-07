HOODSPORT, Wash. — Troopers say an 18-year-old man was driving too fast and not paying attention when he rolled his car on US Highway 101.

Trooper Chelsea Hodgson said the crash happened Thursday afternoon on US 101 near SR 106, south of Hoodsport.

Hodgson said nobody else was hurt either. She reminded everyone to slow down and pay attention behind the wheel.

Traffic was getting by the scene in both directions.