100-acre brush fire forces closure of Interstate 90 east of Kittitas

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A large brush fire forced the closure of Interstate 90 east of the town of Kittitas Thursday afternoon, the Washington State Patrol said.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said it was sending engines, three airplanes and two helicopters to the fast-moving brush fire along I-90.

Eastbound motorists were being directed to get off the highway at Exist 115.

Westbound lanes were open for a while, but the State Patrol said the fire “jumped the median to the westbound lanes of I90. All lanes of I90 are now closed and traffic is being diverted westbound to Vantage Highway just past the Vantage Bridge (Exit 136).”

The DNR said the first is now named the Boylston Fire and it is estimated at 100 acres in size.

“Heavy air resources helping the 12 engines on the ground work to contain,” the DNR tweeted.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Photo of a fire crew and helicopter with a bucket. Be advised the wind may change and cause a problem with westbound traffic but it is open at this time.