Body of Jamie Haggard, Kenmore mom missing for two years, found in Snohomish

KENMORE, Wash. – Human remains that were found by a road crew in Snohomish in May were identified Thursday as a Kenmore mother of two who has been missing since 2016.

The Snohomish County medical examiner’s confirmed the remains were Jamie Haggard, who was 27 when she vanished. Her last contact with her family was June 8, 2016.

The cause of death was listed as homicidal violence, and the manner of death was homicide.

Throughout the investigation, police had considered her disappearance suspicious. Jamie’s cell phone and credit cards have not been used since she was last seen.

The case had gone cold -- until a new tip led the King County Sheriff's Office to re-search a home in Kenmore in May of 2017. The excavation did not turn anything up and the case still remains unsolved, but not forgotten.

Haggard's remains were found near Downes Road and Falls Road in Snohomish.

"We don't want Jamie's story to go away," said King County Det. Jessica Santos. "We want people to remember what her story was. We believe somebody out there knows. Somebody was maybe there that night. Somebody knows what happened maybe a few days before the incident, maybe the day of the incident, maybe they weren't comfortable at the time to report it, but maybe they've changed their minds since then. We truly believe somebody out there knows what happened to Jamie and we want to find her and we want to bring her family some peace, right now."

If you have any information about what happened to Jamie Haggard, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, the King County sheriff's office at (206) 296-3311 or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information anonymously.