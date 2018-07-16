× Drones obstruct wildfire-fighting in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, Wash. – An irresponsible drone pilot was hindering firefighting efforts in Mason County on Monday, officials said.

The Mason County sheriff’s department said the Department of Natural Resources had to stop air-water air operations in the area due to drones.

“Please DO NOT FLY ANY DRONES around the active fire,” the sheriff’s deparment said in a tweet.

The DNR said there was a “drone incursion” on the Harstine Heights Lane/Kings Landing fire.

Call 911 if you see a drone operating in the area.

We have an active fire near Timeberlakes. DNR has had to stop Air Water Operations due to Drones in the area. Please DO NOT FLY ANY DRONES around the active fire. It is stopping fire operations. Thank you for your understandings. Updates to follow pic.twitter.com/hNgHgyaSJa — Mason County Sheriff (@MasonCoSheriff) July 17, 2018