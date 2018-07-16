Drones obstruct wildfire-fighting in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, Wash. – An irresponsible drone pilot was hindering firefighting efforts in Mason County on Monday, officials said.
The Mason County sheriff’s department said the Department of Natural Resources had to stop air-water air operations in the area due to drones.
“Please DO NOT FLY ANY DRONES around the active fire,” the sheriff’s deparment said in a tweet.
The DNR said there was a “drone incursion” on the Harstine Heights Lane/Kings Landing fire.
Call 911 if you see a drone operating in the area.