Cougar spotted in Gold Bar backyard

GOLD BAR, Wash. — It’s the kind of critter you don’t want to see in your backyard.

Kelli Oleson said her trail cameras captured the above images of what looks to be a cougar walking across her backyard in Gold Bar. Oleson said she lives within the city limits.

The photos were taken July 11, just after noon.

This is at least the second cougar sighting in Gold Bar within a month.

According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s conflict map, a cougar was spotted June 23 off 168th Street SE in Gold Bar.