Another day in the 90s, but when will Western Washington cool down?

SEATTLE -- The Pacific Northwest's summer sizzle continues as temperatures soar above average for another day.

Q13 News Meteorologist Katie Boer says most locations are looking at a second day in a row of temperatures 10-15° above normal -- in the upper 80s and low 90s.

The hot temperatures won't dominate all week with most locations expected to see temperatures dropping back to near normal by late this week.

Here's who COULD see temperatures in the 90s:

Seattle, Tacoma, Puyallup, Gold Bar, Enumclaw, Monroe, Olympia, & Centralia

Who could see TRIPLE DIGITS today?

Wenatchee, Omak, Moses Lake, Ellensburg, Tri Cities, Lewiston

Why are we SO HOT?

Katie says we've been under a steady upper level ridge of high pressure the past few days which has led to a number of days above average for most of the interior lowlands.

We're going to start cooling down late week however as onshore flow increases and a weak trough begins to push into the area.

That doesn't mean we're looking at rain -- but a marine push with some clouds on the coast and just a bit of a drop in temperatures. Onshore flow should linger until this next weekend.