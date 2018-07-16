Another day in the 90s, but when will Western Washington cool down?

SEATTLE -- The Pacific Northwest's summer sizzle continues as temperatures soar above average for another day.
Q13 News Meteorologist Katie Boer says most locations are looking at a second day in a row of temperatures 10-15° above normal -- in the upper 80s and low 90s.
The hot temperatures won't dominate all week with most locations expected to see temperatures dropping back to near normal by late this week.
- Get the free Q13 News weather app for severe weather alerts wherever you go
Here's who COULD see temperatures in the 90s:
Seattle, Tacoma, Puyallup, Gold Bar, Enumclaw, Monroe, Olympia, & Centralia
Who could see TRIPLE DIGITS today?
Wenatchee, Omak, Moses Lake, Ellensburg, Tri Cities, Lewiston
Why are we SO HOT?
Katie says we've been under a steady upper level ridge of high pressure the past few days which has led to a number of days above average for most of the interior lowlands.
We're going to start cooling down late week however as onshore flow increases and a weak trough begins to push into the area.
That doesn't mean we're looking at rain -- but a marine push with some clouds on the coast and just a bit of a drop in temperatures. Onshore flow should linger until this next weekend.