Man walking to stay healthy for his grandkids killed by hit-and-run driver in Kitsap County

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed a grandfather walking in South Kitsap County on Saturday morning.

Deputies say 61-year-old Michael Keaton, who retired from the Navy, was walking against traffic and wearing a bright colored shirt and reflective vest when he was struck on the shoulder of Sidney Road.

He died at the scene just before 7 a.m.

“He knew that walking on the side of the road has it’s dangers so he was gonna take every precaution he could to make sure he was visible to whoever was passing him in whatever conditions there were,” said Keaton’s daughter Tawnie Ploe.

Ploe said her father walked every day, except Sunday, to stay healthy for his grandkids. He had recently lost 100 pounds.

Ploe said her dad loved feeding the seagulls with his grandkids and the entire family is devastated by his death.

Her parents had just celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary.

The investigation

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said they found the car who struck Keaton on 18th Ave E in the Midland community, south of Tacoma.

The 2016 Chevrolet Cruze was registered to 29-year-old Ali Rochelle Giannini. She is also known to go by the name “Brittney.”

Police need help finding her.

Giannini is a transient whose last known address is in Eatonville and frequents the Pierce County area, the sheriff’s office said.

Giannini has an outstanding felony warrant out of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office for possession of methamphetamine and oxycontin. She has additional misdemeanor warrants for her arrest, as well.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a $1,000 reward for any tips that lead to an arrest in the case. If you know who was driving this sedan, you can remain anonymous. Submit the info by using the p3 tips app or by calling 1-800-222-tips.