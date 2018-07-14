Fire destroys two homes near Everett

Silver Lake – Flames destroyed two family homes in silver lake, just south of Everett Saturday evening.

South County firefighters said it sparked around 5 P.M. on Second Avenue Southeast and 125th Street Southeast.

South County Fire’s public information officer Leslie Hynes said, “When we arrived, both houses were heavily involved. Flames were already through the roof, so we called for a second alarm”.

Fire crews from Everett Fire and Snohomish County Fire District 7 were called in to assist.

They worked quickly to put out the blaze, keeping it from spreading further down the block.

Two families were displaced. A family of four, with three adults and one child and

the neighboring house with four adults and one child. No one was injured in the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting both displaced families.

Investigators are still working to determine a cause.