Police searching for domestic violence suspect in Mukilteo

UPDATE:

MUKILTEO, Wash. -- Mukilteo police are searching for a domestic violence suspect they believe injured a woman Tuesday night.

Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 5800 block of 94th Street where they found a woman suffering from a neck wound. She was taken to the hospital. No word on her condition.

At the time, police believed the man was still inside the home, however, they didn't find him when officers entered the home Wednesday morning.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, 6’2”, and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a LSW dark blue T-shirt and blue jeans.

