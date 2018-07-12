First look at updated plans for new arena at Seattle Center (PHOTOS)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Take a first look at some newly-released drawings of the new $650 million arena at Seattle Center. Construction is set to begin in October.

New photos provided to us by Oak View Group include an updated look at what will be the new main entrance to the arena at 1st and Thomas which is currently a loading dock at the back of the venue.

There is a huge glass atrium at the entrance which will greet you as you walk into the building.

The plan is to break ground in October, spend six months gutting the inside of KeyArena -- leaving three existing walls and the iconic roof in place.

CEO Tod Leiweke told Q13 News the inside of the building will be transformed, adding about 300,000 square feet of space.

Construction is slated to be completed by the fall of 2020, just in time for the start of the NHL hockey season.

Click through the photo gallery below to see the drawings of the inside and outside of the update arena: