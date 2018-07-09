Revive I-5: Part of northbound I-5 in Seattle to be shut down this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Here is the first of what will be several warnings for commuters headed to Seattle this weekend. The Washington State Department of Transportation is planning a full closure of portions of northbound Interstate 5 from the West Seattle bridge through downtown for major repair work.

The project, known as Revive I-5, is back this weekend. But with repaving work on State Route 99 and U.S. 2, this weekend could be rough.

“This is going to be our second weekend where we have a full closure of northbound I-5 at the West Seattle bridge,” said Tom Pearce, WSDOT spokesperson.

Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, July 13, northbound lanes of I-5 starting where it meets up with I-405 near the Southcenter Mall will be reduced to two lanes in order to replace half of an expansion joint on the Duwamish River Bridge.

As you travel up north, though, you will either have to get off at one of the off-ramps that will remain open, or once you get to West Seattle, end of the line, as the rest of I-5 from the bridge to Olive Way will be closed, according to WSDOT.

“All drivers are going to have to get off at the West Seattle bridge,” said Pearce. “There is no easy way to go straight across from the West Seattle bridge off-ramp to the West Seattle bridge on-ramp, so drivers are going to need to plan very carefully ahead.”

For those coming from West Seattle or Beacon Hill, you can use West Seattle bridge or the Columbian Way on-ramp onto I-5. But it'll only be one lane that will feed onto Interstate 90, James or Madison streets, or you could remain on the collector-distributor lane to rejoin I-5.

The closures are so that crews can replace expansion joints and concrete.

As for other alternatives, according to WSDOT, expect backups.

People can take I-405n north over to I-90 and then come across and get onto northbound I-5 from I-90, Pearce said.

According to Pearce, the last Revive I-5 commuters experienced six-to-eight mile backups on northbound I-405. As for the major repaving work on SR 99, affecting more than seven miles from Roy Street to N. 145th, WSDOT is planning a way to alleviate backups.

“When we're having closures on northbound I-5, we’re only going to allow closures on northbound 99 from 85th north,” said Pearce.

That will give drivers plenty of time to jump back onto I-5 if they need to, said Pearce. Plus most of the repaving work on SR 99 will be taking place at night.

The bottom line, though, is if your travels take you through Seattle, be ready.

“Drivers have just got to plan ahead, be prepared -- that's the big thing,” said Pearce.

WSDOT crews will also be working on a portion of southbound I-5 from University District to SR 520. According to WSDOT, lanes across that area near the Ship Canal Bridge will be reduced to two lanes from 2 a.m. to noon on Sunday.

Two more Revive I-5 closures are planned for next month. WSDOT plans to complete this portion of Revive I-5 by 5 a.m. Monday.