2 Tacoma families narrowly escape house fire, fireworks blamed

Tacoma, Wash.– Two families are sifting through their charred belongings a day after a house fire guts their duplex in the Hilltop neighborhood. The blaze that firefighters say was likely caused by fireworks, had the residents scrambling for their lives in the middle of the night.

The fire started in the back of the house between midnight and 1am on Tuesday. Those inside at the time say the flames raced up the back of the building both on the outside and inside the interior walls.

“Yeah, this is the kitchen,” says Frankie Wallace. “Well, was the kitchen.” Wallace says there’s nothing left in the entire back half of their duplex. He’s very grateful that it wasn’t worse.

“Definitely grateful that nobody got hurt,” says Wallace. “Cause I think 10-15 minutes later [the kids] would have been sound asleep. We might not have been so fortunate.” Wallace and his family live on the lower floor of the duplex and he says a father and son who own a landscaping business live upstairs. All made it out safely.

The fire started just after midnight and the Tacoma Fire Department thinks fireworks are to blame. Frankie says he watched them battle the flames for hours until almost dawn. He says he was surprised by how frightening it all was– especially the first few minutes.

“I just saw the flames that the propane tanks underneath started blowing up six of them under there,” says Wallace.

The interior of Wallace’s unit reeks of smoke and it seems there’s barely a surface that wasn’t affect by the smoke or heat. Including the blinds, which sit drooping in the middle of every window– having melted in the intense heat.

“That’s how hot the smoke was,” he says.

This is the second fire in Tacoma this week believed to be caused by fireworks. Fireworks of any kinds are illegal in the City of Tacoma.

“If you don’t use fireworks, there’s zero chance you can light your own or someone else’s place on fire– or get injured,” says Capt. Kyle Ohashi with Puget Sound Fire. He says the Independence Day holiday is the busiest time of year for fire fighters.

“When you have a fire or you cause a fire in a home you’re not just causing property damage you’re destroying people’s lives. You’re destroying things in a home that are invaluable to that family,” says Ohashi.

Luckily for Frankie Wallace and his family, they were able to save some personal items.

“So far we have a box of pictures, so that’s good. Both our daughters had birthdays so all their presents were all good. That made them happy.”

And Frankie’s word of warning to others who might light off illegal fireworks–

“Don’t,” he says. “Unless you’re in a safe area, you know a designated area. This could happen in the blink of an eye. Everything’s gone.”

Frankie says they’re trying to stay positive about this incident and look forward. Tacoma fire investigators still don’t know who was lighting off fireworks in that part of the Hilltop neighborhood– but ask anyone who saw something to call them.

Capt. Ohashi says if you see someone lighting off illegal fireworks in your neighborhood on the 4th of July– consider it an emergency– and call 9-1-1.