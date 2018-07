× Where can you legally light off fireworks this Fourth of July?

There are a lot of cities that have bans and restrictions when it comes to lighting fireworks. Most major cities like Seattle, Tacoma, Everett and Olympia all ban personal fireworks displays, but there are some smaller cities and unincorporated areas where they are allowed.

State law allows fireworks to be set off around the Fourth of July at the following times:

June 28 – 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

June 29 – July 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

July 4 – 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

July 5 – 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Here is a list of counties and cities and their rules on fireworks in Western Washington:

Clallam:

County: Follows state law

Forks: Follows state law

Port Angeles: Banned

Sequim: Banned

Clark:

County: South of 219th Street: July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

North of 219th Street: Follows State Law except, no discharge on July 5

Battle Ground: Follows state law

Camas: July 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. / July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

La Center: June 29 to July 3, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. / July 4, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ridgefield: Follows State Law except on July 5, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Vancouver: Banned

Washougal: July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Yacolt: Follows state law

Grays Harbor:

County: Follows state law

Aberdeen: July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Cosmopolis: July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Elma: Follows state law

Grayland: Follows state law

Hoquiam: July 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. /July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

McCleary: Follows state law

Montesano: Follows state law

Oakville: Follows state law

Ocean Shores: July 2 to 3, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. / July 4, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Discharge only on the beach

between Marine View Drive Beach access and Damon Beach Approach a minimum100 feet west of dunes.

Westport: July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Discharge only along the beach at Half Moon Bay at least 200 feet west of grass line.

Island:

County: July 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. / July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. / July 5, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Coupeville: July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Langley: July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Oak Harbor: Follows state law

Jefferson:

County: Follows state law

Port Townsend: Banned

Port Ludlow: Follows state law

King:

County: July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Algona: Banned

Auburn: July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Beaux Arts Village: Banned

Bellevue: Banned

Black Diamond: July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Bothell: July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Burien: Banned

Carnation: Banned

Clyde Hill: Banned

Covington: July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Des Moines: Banned

Duvall: July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Enumclaw: July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Federal Way: Banned

Hunts Point:

Issaquah: Banned

Kenmore: Banned

Kent: Banned

Kirkland: Banned

Lake Forest Park: Banned

Maple Valley: Banned

Medina: Banned

Mercer Island: July 4, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Newcastle: Banned

Normandy Park: July 3, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. / July 4, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

North Bend: July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Pacific: July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Redmond: Banned

Renton: Banned

Sammamish: Banned

SeaTac: Banned

Seattle: Banned

Shoreline: Banned

Skykomish: Follows state law

Snoqualmie: July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. No discharge of “aerial devices.”

Tukwila: Banned

Woodinville: Banned

Yarrow Point: Banned

Kitsap:

County: July 4, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Bainbridge Island: July 4, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Bremerton: July 4, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Port Orchard: July 4, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m

Poulsbo: June 28, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. / June 29 to July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. / July 5, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mason:

County: Follows state law

Shelton: Banned

Pacific:

County: Follows state law

Illwaco: Follows state law

Long Beach: Follows state law

Raymond: Follows State Law except on July 5, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

South Bend: Follows state law

Pierce:

County: July 1 to July 3, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. / July 4, 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. / July 5, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Bonney Lake: July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Buckley: July 2 to July 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. / July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. /July 5, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

DuPoint: July 3, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. / July 4, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Eatonville: July 3 to July 4, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Carbonado: Follows state law

Edgewood: July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Fife: Follows state law

Fircrest: Banned

Gig Harbor: July 1 to July 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. / July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m

Lakewood: July 3 to July 5, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Milton: July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Orting: July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Puyallup: July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Roy: Follows state law

Ruston: Banned

Steilacoom: Banned

South Prairie: Follow sstate law

Sumner: July 4, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tacoma: banned

University Place: July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Wilkeson: Follow state law

San Juan:

County: Banned

Friday Harbor: Banned

Skagit:

County: Follows state law

Anacortes: Banned

Burlington: Banned

Concrete: Banned

Hamilton: Follows state law

La Conner: Banned

Lyman: Follows state law

Mount Vernon: July 4, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Sedro-Woolley: July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Snohomish:

County: July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Arlington: July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Brier: Banned

Darrington: Follows state law

Edmonds:

Everett: Banned

Gold Bar: Banned

Granite Falls: July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Index: July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Lake Stevens: July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Lynnwood: Banned

Marysville: Banned

Mill Creek: Banned

Monroe: July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Mountlake Terrace: Banned

Mukilteo: Banned

Snohomish: July 1 to July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Stanwood: Follows state law

Sultan: Follows state law

Woodway: Banned

Thurston:

County: July 3 to July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m

Bucoda: Follows state law

Lacey: Banned

Olympia: Banned

Rainier: Follows state law

Tenino: Follows state law

Tumwater: Banned

Yelm: Follows State Law except no discharge July 5.

Whatcom:

County: July 3, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. / July 4, 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. / July 5, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Bellingham: Banned

Blaine: July 4, 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Everson: July 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. /July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. / July 5, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ferndale: July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Lynden: July 1 to July 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. / July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. /July 5, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Nooksack: Follow state law

Sumas: Follows state law