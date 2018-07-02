× Oregon fire forces evacuations, highway closure near Warm Springs

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. — Authorities on Monday ordered people in about 50 homes to evacuate because of a wildfire north of Bend, Oregon, in Warm Springs.

KTVZ-TV reports a smoldering fire near the former Warm Springs wood mill sparked a fire in high winds Monday afternoon that also shut down Highway 26 near the Deschutes River.

KPTV said fire officials say a Level 2 evacuation order is in effect for about 50 homes in the Greeley Heights subdivision. The casino and museum in town have been evacuated as a precaution, according to officials.

Warm Springs tribal assistant fire management officer William Wilson says the fire jumped the highway and was moving toward a neighborhood on the reservation where the evacuation notices were issued.

Other people in nearby homes have been told to be set to leave.

Flames were first reported around 3 p.m. Monday, the Warm Springs Fire Department said.

According to officials, the fire is now 500 acres and growing, and crews do not have a handle on it just yet.