FBI shuts down alleged Independence Day terror plot

Officials say an individual has been arrested for alleged attempted support of a terrorist organization in planning an attack in downtown Cleveland on July 4.

The FBI says it first got a tip about Demetrius Pitts last year, and when Pitts thought he was talking with terrorist contacts, he was actually in communication with an undercover agent. The FBI says Pitts wrote “disturbing” Facebook posts, talked about violence, and talked about wanting to attack the United States or join terrorists overseas.

The FBI says Pitts began talking about a 4th of July attack on downtown Cleveland last month. Agents arrested him over the weekend for “attempted material support of a foreign terrorist organization.”