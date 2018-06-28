2 children killed, 2 other occupants seriously injured in fiery, one-car crash in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — Two children were killed and two other occupants were seriously injured in a fiery, one-car crash in Auburn Thursday afternoon, Auburn police said.

At 5:22 p.m., officers responded to a single vehicle collision at 17th and R Street SE, police said.

“Upon arrival, the vehicle was on fire and officers determined that two children were deceased in the vehicle,” the Auburn Police Department said in a news release. “Two other occupants suffered serious injuries and are being transported to Harborview Medical Center.”

Police said the ages and identities of the occupants weren’t immediately known.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.