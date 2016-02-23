× Taylor Swift donates $250K to Kesha, offers support during ‘trying time’

(CNN) — Taylor Swift has put her money behind Kesha.

Swift donated $250,000 to the “Tik Tok” singer on Sunday, two days after a judge ruled against Kesha in a case in which she asked to record music independently of producer Dr. Luke.

Kesha has accused Dr. Luke, who signed her to a contract in 2005, of emotional and sexual abuse. She requested an injunction to make music outside her six-album contract with Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Records.

“In a show of support, Taylor Swift has donated $250,000 to Kesha to help with any of her financial needs during this trying time,” a representative for Swift wrote in a statement.

Several notable musical names have lined up behind Kesha in the ongoing dispute, including Lady Gaga, Kelly Clarkson and Janelle Monae.

“There are people all over the world who love you @KeshaRose. And I can say truly I am in awe of your bravery,” Lady Gaga said in a tweet that’s been retweeted almost 90,000 times.

Also chiming in: singer Demi Lovato, who started with a tweet in support of Kesha but soon started talking about empowerment in general.

“Take something to Capitol Hill or actually speak out about something and then I’ll be impressed,” she concluded.

Kesha, whose full name is Kesha Rose Sebert, alleged in a suit filed in Los Angeles in 2014 that Dr. Luke, a powerful figure in pop music whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, convinced her to move away from her family in Nashville at 18 to pursue a glamorous career as a pop star in 2005.

“For the past 10 years, Dr. Luke has sexually, physically, verbally and emotionally abused” Kesha “to the point where Ms. Sebert nearly lost her life,” the suit said.

The civil lawsuit claims that Dr. Luke told Kesha that if she revealed the abusive incidents, he would destroy her and her family’s lives.

Dr. Luke insists that the abuse never happened and that Kesha was persuaded by new management to break their exclusive contract by threatening to ruin his reputation.