× Police: Lynnwood killing started with Craigslist ads seeking romantic housekeeping

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Court documents show a Lynnwood man found dead in his home last month met his accused killer through Craiglist.

The Daily Herald reports 32-year-old Christopher Davis posted ads on the classifieds website seeking a romantic housekeeping arrangement.

Prosecutors say the man who answered the ads, 23-year-old Christopher Garcia Gonzalez, killed Davis and stole his car.

Garcia-Gonzalez was charged Friday with second-degree murder and car theft. He was arrested last week and remains jailed in California. He is expected to be returned to Washington to face the murder charge. His bail was set earlier at $1 million.

Friends reported Davis missing after the accomplished musician did not show up for the piano lessons he taught. Officers found his body in his home on Sept. 20.

Police use phone and internet records to track down clues to the housekeeper’s identity.