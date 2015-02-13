Can you help Spokane County detectives identify pair of accused burglars, credit card crooks?

WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

Do you recognize this criminal couple?

Detectives think they tried using stolen credit cards taken during two burglaries in east Spokane County late last year.

Investigators say they could be linked to the white Plymouth Voyager van you see here, or a light-colored Nissan Maxima.

If you can tell Spokane County detectives their name, call an anonymous tip into:

